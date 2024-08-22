PCCW Limited Grants Employee Share Awards

PCCW Limited (HK:0008) has released an update.

PCCW Limited has announced the grant of 78,667 share awards under its 2024 Share Award Scheme to employee participants with no purchase price, vesting over one to two years. The awards, issued at a share price of HK$4.29, aim to recognize the contributions of its employees, with no additional performance targets required for vesting. Following this grant, 767,018,932 shares remain available for future awards within the scheme’s mandate.

