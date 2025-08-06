PC Partner Group Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

PC Partner Group ( (HK:1263) ) has issued an announcement.

PC Partner Group Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 14, 2025, to approve the interim results for the first half of the year and consider the payment of an interim dividend. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and potential shareholder returns, impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about PC Partner Group

PC Partner Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the technology sector. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Singapore Exchange, focusing on the production and distribution of computer hardware and related products.

Average Trading Volume: 2,546,385

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.84B

