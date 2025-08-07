PC Partner Group Postpones Board Meeting for Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

PC Partner Group ( (HK:1263) ) has issued an update.

PC Partner Group Limited has announced the postponement of its board meeting originally scheduled for August 14, 2025, to August 19, 2025. The delay is due to the need for additional time to finalize certain information for the interim results announcement for the six months ended June 30, 2025. This postponement may impact the timing of the interim results publication and any potential interim dividend considerations.

More about PC Partner Group

PC Partner Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the technology industry. It is listed on the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, with a focus on producing and distributing computer components and electronics.

Average Trading Volume: 2,585,247

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.9B

