PayPoint Leadership Invests in Company’s Shares

Paypoint (GB:PAY) has released an update.

PayPoint plc has disclosed the acquisition of Partnership Shares and the issuance of Matching Shares under its Share Incentive Plan (SIP) to key managerial personnel, including Executive Directors, on August 22, 2024. The transaction involved the purchase of shares at £6.9604 each and matching shares allotted at a nominal price of £0.00333, signifying an ongoing commitment from the company’s leadership to invest in the firm’s future.

