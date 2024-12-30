PayPoint Announces Share Buyback and Cancellation

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Paypoint ( (GB:PAY) ) has issued an announcement.

PayPoint plc has announced the repurchase of 8,060 of its ordinary shares through Investec Bank plc, with plans to cancel these shares, reflecting a part of its buyback program. This transaction affects the company’s share capital, which now consists of 71,524,404 ordinary shares, each carrying one vote in general meetings, providing stakeholders with updated figures for interest notification under the FCA’s regulations.

More about Paypoint

YTD Price Performance: 55.91%

Average Trading Volume: 197,274

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £547.2M

