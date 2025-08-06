PAX Global Technology Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from PAX Global Technology ( (HK:0327) ) is now available.

PAX Global Technology Limited has announced that its board of directors will meet on August 18, 2025, to review and approve the interim results for the first half of 2025. The meeting will also consider the declaration of an interim dividend and address other business matters, potentially impacting the company’s financial strategy and shareholder returns.

More about PAX Global Technology

PAX Global Technology Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, operating in the technology industry. It focuses on providing innovative payment solutions and services, catering to a global market.

Average Trading Volume: 11,562,458

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$6.96B

