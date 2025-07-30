PAVmed Granted Nasdaq Extension for Compliance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On July 29, 2025, PAVmed Inc. received a notification from Nasdaq granting an additional 180 days, until January 19, 2026, to comply with the minimum bid price requirement of $1 per share. The company had initially been given until July 22, 2025, to meet this requirement but failed to do so. Despite this, Nasdaq has allowed an extension, and PAVmed plans to explore all options to regain compliance. The company’s stock will continue to trade under the symbol ‘PAVM’ without interruption.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PAVM is a Neutral.

PAVmed’s overall stock score reflects a mixed outlook. Financial challenges and bearish technical signals weigh heavily, while strategic initiatives and a low P/E ratio provide some optimism. The company’s ability to navigate its operational issues and leverage strategic opportunities will be crucial to future performance.

Average Trading Volume: 162,344

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $9.87M

