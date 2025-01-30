Paulic Meunerie Terminates Liquidity Contract to Focus on Growth

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

The latest update is out from PAULIC Meunerie SA ( (FR:ALPAU) ).

Paulic Meunerie has announced the termination of its liquidity contract with Invest Securities as of December 31, 2024, due to low trading volume and increased management costs. The company plans to reallocate resources to enhance commercial dynamism and support its operational transformation, signaling a strategic shift towards focusing on core business growth.

More about PAULIC Meunerie SA

Paulic Meunerie is a Breton family group recognized in the labeled flour market, serving over 700 professional clients in various sectors such as industrial and artisanal bakeries, large retail workshops, and restaurants. In 2023, the company achieved a turnover of 21.8 million euros, and it is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. The company is known for its Oxygreen® process, which purifies wheat grain by reducing pesticides and mycotoxins, positioning itself in the high-quality flour market and the growing farmed insect feed market.

YTD Price Performance: -5.11%

Average Trading Volume: 3,617

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €6.41M

