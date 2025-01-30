Paulic Meunerie Faces Revenue Decline But Eyes Growth in 2025

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

PAULIC Meunerie SA ( (FR:ALPAU) ) has issued an announcement.

Paulic Meunerie reported a 12% decrease in revenue for 2024, totaling 19.2 million €, due to the end of a significant subcontracting contract and lower raw material prices, despite a 10% organic growth in production volume. The company plans to leverage its stabilized cost structure and new contracts to achieve a rebound in 2025, driven by increased production capacities and diversification across product segments, such as its Qualista® and Nourrifibre® products.

More about PAULIC Meunerie SA

Paulic Meunerie is a family group specializing in high-quality flours, operating in the milling industry. It focuses on various segments including artisan and industrial bakeries, biscuit factories, and supermarkets. The company prioritizes producing wheat, buckwheat, and rice flours, with a significant emphasis on innovation through its industrial ozonation reactor, Oxygreen©.

YTD Price Performance: -5.11%

Average Trading Volume: 3,617

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €6.41M

