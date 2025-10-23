Patterson-UTI Reports Q3 2025 Revenue and Loss

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Patterson-UTI ( (PTEN) ) has issued an update.

Patterson-UTI Energy reported a total revenue of $1.2 billion for the third quarter of 2025, with a net loss of $36 million attributable to common stockholders. Despite the challenging environment, the company managed to return $64 million to shareholders and maintained strong operational performance across its segments. The company anticipates steady activity levels into 2026, with a focus on optimizing business operations and enhancing commercial strategies. The introduction of new technologies like the Vertex™ Automated Controls is expected to improve efficiency and asset management. The company also noted that U.S. oil production might face pressure due to declining rig counts, while the outlook for natural gas remains strong.

The most recent analyst rating on (PTEN) stock is a Hold with a $5.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Patterson-UTI stock, see the PTEN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on PTEN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PTEN is a Neutral.

Patterson-UTI’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, with declining revenues and negative profitability being the most impactful factors. The technical analysis provides mixed signals, with short-term bullish momentum but longer-term bearish trends. Valuation is hindered by a negative P/E ratio, though a high dividend yield offers some appeal. The earnings call provides a balanced view, highlighting strong cash reserves and growth in technology solutions, but also acknowledging current market challenges and a net loss.

More about Patterson-UTI

Patterson-UTI is a leading provider of drilling and completion services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, offering contract drilling services, integrated well completion services, and directional drilling services in the United States, as well as specialized bit solutions in the United States, Middle East, and other regions globally.

Average Trading Volume: 8,488,053

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.32B

