Patrys Limited Launches $1.77 Million Entitlement Offer to Fund Growth Initiatives

Patrys Limited ( (AU:PAB) ) has shared an update.

Patrys Limited has announced a non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise approximately $1.77 million by issuing three fully paid ordinary shares for every four shares held, priced at $0.001 per share. The funds will be used to support technical work for deoxymabs, enhance intellectual property, and explore new business opportunities. The offer is fully underwritten by Templar Corporate Pty Ltd, with directors Peter Christie and Anton Uvarov participating as sub-underwriters. This move is expected to provide Patrys with sufficient working capital to achieve its strategic objectives and may impact shareholder equity due to potential dilution.

Patrys Limited is a biotechnology company focused on developing novel antibody therapies, particularly deoxymabs, which target the NETosis pathway. The company is engaged in activities such as manufacturing reviews and exploring new commercial opportunities to strengthen its market position.

