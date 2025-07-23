Patrys Limited Announces Major Securities Issue to Boost Capital

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Patrys Limited ( (AU:PAB) ) has provided an update.

Patrys Limited has announced a proposed issue of securities, with a maximum of 2,217,946,752 ordinary fully paid shares to be issued under a non-renounceable pro rata offer. This move is part of the company’s strategy to raise capital, potentially impacting its financial position and enhancing its ability to fund ongoing research and development activities, thereby strengthening its market position in the biotechnology sector.

More about Patrys Limited

Patrys Limited operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development of antibody-based therapies for cancer treatment. The company is engaged in the research and commercialization of novel cancer therapies, aiming to improve patient outcomes in oncology.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$4.73M

