Patrys Limited Announces Key Board and Executive Changes

Patrys Limited ( (AU:PAB) ) has issued an announcement.

Patrys Limited has announced significant changes to its board and executive team, including the resignation of Dr. James Campbell as a Non-Executive Director and the appointment of Mr. Brian Leedman, a seasoned biotechnology executive, as his replacement. Additionally, the company has appointed Mr. Johnathon Busing and Mr. Kieran Witt as Joint Company Secretaries, while also relocating its registered office and principal place of business. These changes are expected to enhance the company’s strategic direction and operational efficiency as it continues to develop its deoxymab platform.

More about Patrys Limited

Patrys Limited is a therapeutic antibody development company operating in the biotechnology sector. The company focuses on advancing its deoxymab platform through preclinical and clinical development, aiming to innovate within the life sciences industry.

Average Trading Volume: 1,073,778

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$12.61M

