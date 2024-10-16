Patriot Lithium Director Expands Shareholding Portfolio

Patriot Lithium Ltd. (AU:PAT) has released an update.

Patriot Lithium Ltd. has announced a change in the interest of its director, Hugh Warner, who has acquired an additional 1,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares, increasing his indirect holdings to 6,731,185 shares. The transaction was made through on-market purchases at a value of $49,000, signaling Warner’s confidence in the company’s prospects. This move might intrigue investors tracking insider activities in the lithium sector.

For further insights into AU:PAT stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.