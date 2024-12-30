Patriot Battery Metals Issues Unquoted Equity Securities

Patriot Battery Metals Inc Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:PMT) has released an update.

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. has announced the issuance of various unquoted equity securities, including deferred, restricted, and performance share units, totaling over one million units. This move is part of an employee incentive scheme aimed at enhancing company performance. These securities will not be quoted on the ASX.

For further insights into AU:PMT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.