Patriot Battery Metals Issues New Equity Securities

Patriot Battery Metals Inc Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:PMT) has released an update.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. has announced the issuance of new unquoted equity securities, including options exercisable at prices ranging from C$8.48 to C$9.78 with an expiry date of January 24, 2029, and Deferred Share Units, all slated for issue on September 18, 2024. The options and share units are part of a transaction previously disclosed in an Appendix 3B and will not be quoted on the ASX.

For further insights into AU:PMT stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.