Patriot Battery Metals Director Acquires New Securities

Patriot Battery Metals Inc Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:PMT) has released an update.

Director of Patriot Battery Metals Inc., Ken Brinsden, has acquired new securities, including 900,000 unquoted options and 7,764 Deferred Share Units (DSUs), as non-cash consideration for services provided. The acquisition, which was approved by shareholders, did not involve the disposal of any securities, leaving Brinsden with a substantial direct and indirect interest in the company’s shares and options.

For further insights into AU:PMT stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.