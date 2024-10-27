Patriot Battery Metals Advances Quebec Lithium Project

Patriot Battery Metals Inc Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:PMT) has released an update.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. has made significant progress in its 2024 exploration and development efforts at the Shaakichiuwaanaan property in Quebec, with a nearly complete drill campaign spanning 127,700 meters and ongoing feasibility studies. The company aims to convert inferred resources to indicated resources, supporting a robust feasibility study set for completion in Q3 2025. With a focus on becoming a key lithium supplier for North American and European markets, Patriot continues to refine its operations and prepare for future production.

