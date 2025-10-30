Patrick Industries Reports Q3 2025 Sales Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Patrick Industries ( (PATK) ) is now available.

Patrick Industries reported a 6% increase in net sales to $976 million for the third quarter of 2025, driven by organic growth and acquisitions, despite a decline in industry shipments. The company saw revenue growth across all its primary markets, although operating income and net income decreased compared to the previous year. Strategic investments in innovation and acquisitions, such as the purchase of LilliPad Marine, are enhancing Patrick’s product offerings and market presence. The company returned $13 million to shareholders through dividends and maintained a total net liquidity of $779 million, positioning itself strongly for future growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (PATK) stock is a Hold with a $109.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Patrick Industries stock, see the PATK Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on PATK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PATK is a Neutral.

Patrick Industries shows financial stability with growing revenue and controlled debt, but faces challenges with declining net income and uneven cash flow growth. The technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, while the valuation indicates moderate overvaluation. The earnings call provided a balanced outlook with strong liquidity and strategic investments, contributing positively to the score.

To see Spark’s full report on PATK stock, click here.

More about Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc. is a leading component solutions provider serving the RV, Marine, Powersports, and Housing markets. Established in 1959 and headquartered in Elkhart, IN, the company is known for its customer-focused approach, integrating design, manufacturing, distribution, and transportation. Patrick Industries employs approximately 10,000 skilled team members across the United States and is home to more than 85 leading brands.

Average Trading Volume: 288,549

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.29B

For detailed information about PATK stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue