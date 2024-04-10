Pathfinder Ventures to Launch Waterfront RV Resort

Pathfinder Ventures Inc (TSE:RV) has released an update.

Pathfinder Ventures Inc. is expanding its portfolio by developing a new 15-acre waterfront RV resort in Osoyoos, B.C., with plans to offer pre-sales of RVs and seasonal sites in Summer 2024, aiming for full operation by 2025. The resort will provide guests a luxury ‘cottage experience’ with modern amenities and is expected to become one of the most spectacular RV resorts in the region. The company remains focused on growth, with a strong M&A pipeline and favorable market conditions projected to drive further expansion within the RV resort industry.

For further insights into TSE:RV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.