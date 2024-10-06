Pathfinder Resources Gears Up for Austrian Project

Pathfinder Resources Ltd (AU:BM8) has released an update.

Pathfinder Resources Ltd has successfully secured A$1 million through a placement at A$0.10 per share to fund its exploration activities at the Bleiberg Zinc-Germanium Project in Austria. The capital injection, primarily from sophisticated investors, will kickstart comprehensive mapping and drilling programs targeting high-potential areas over a 6km strike length. Amidst rising Germanium and Gallium prices, the company capitalizes on the historic Bleiberg mine’s legacy as a significant producer of these valuable minerals.

