Patagonia Gold Expands Argentina Mining Concessions

Patagonia Gold (TSE:PGDC) has released an update.

Patagonia Gold Corp. has expanded its portfolio by acquiring additional mineral concessions around its Mina Angela project in Argentina, now controlling a significant 52,000-hectare area. The acquisition optimizes the project’s potential, building on historic high-grade drill results and promising extensions of known mineralization. The Company has also established financial terms for the acquisition, including future payments contingent on regulatory changes and a royalty agreement on future production.

For further insights into TSE:PGDC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.