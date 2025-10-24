Pasinex Resources Secures C$2.3 Million in Oversubscribed Private Placement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Pasinex Resources ( (TSE:PSE) ) is now available.

Pasinex Resources Limited has successfully closed an oversubscribed non-brokered private placement, raising C$2,331,540. The proceeds will be used to advance the Sarikaya project in Türkiye, including underground development and exploration activities. This financing strengthens Pasinex’s balance sheet and positions the company for growth, reflecting investor confidence in its strategic focus and operational capabilities.

Spark’s Take on TSE:PSE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:PSE is a Underperform.

Pasinex Resources is under severe financial pressure with no revenue and high leverage, which are significant red flags. Strong technical indicators provide some short-term price momentum, but the negative valuation and financial performance outweigh these positive signals, resulting in a low overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:PSE stock, click here.

More about Pasinex Resources

Pasinex Resources Limited is a Toronto-based mining company focused on zinc production. The company operates the Pinargozu high-grade zinc mine in Türkiye through its subsidiary and holds interests in exploration projects in Nevada and Türkiye. Pasinex aims to drive growth and create value through high-grade ore extraction while maintaining safety and environmental standards.

Average Trading Volume: 94,303

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$15.32M

For a thorough assessment of PSE stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue