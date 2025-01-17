Parvis Invest Partners with World Housing for Social Impact in Real Estate

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

Parvis Invest Inc ( (TSE:PVIS) ) has shared an announcement.

Parvis Invest Inc. has announced a partnership with World Housing to drive social impact through real estate investments. This collaboration marks Parvis’s first venture into combining investment with social purpose, allowing investors to contribute to creating safe, sustainable housing for underserved communities globally. By integrating Parvis’s investment expertise with World Housing’s mission to address homelessness, the partnership offers a new platform for investors to align their financial goals with social values. World Housing, known for innovative housing solutions that provide essential services, gains enhanced visibility through Parvis’s network, aiming to inspire more individuals to support their mission to end global homelessness.

More about Parvis Invest Inc

Parvis Invest Inc. is a technology-driven private investment platform that focuses on democratizing access to institutional-quality private investments. The company leverages AI and blockchain technology to streamline the investment process, making it more accessible and efficient. Headquartered in Vancouver, Parvis operates with experts in Toronto, Vancouver, Kelowna, and Montreal.

YTD Price Performance: 41.67%

Average Trading Volume: 38,969

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$1.3M

For detailed information about PVIS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.