Parvis Invest Partners with Integral Wealth to Boost Market Presence

Parvis Invest Inc ( (TSE:PVIS) ) has issued an announcement.

Parvis Invest Inc. has engaged Integral Wealth Securities Limited to enhance market support and liquidity for its shares on the TSX Venture Exchange. This strategic move aims to increase investor visibility and improve share liquidity, aligning with Parvis’ broader strategy to scale investor participation and improve capital markets access. The engagement is expected to bolster Parvis’ public market presence and investor engagement through a series of coordinated announcements over the coming months.

Parvis Invest Inc. is a technology-driven investment platform focused on democratizing access to institutional-quality opportunities. The company utilizes AI and blockchain technology to streamline the investment process, making it more accessible and efficient. Headquartered in Vancouver, Parvis operates with experts in Toronto, Vancouver, Kelowna, and Montreal.

Average Trading Volume: 40,247

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$1.76M

