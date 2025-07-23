Parvis Invest Inc. Announces Board Changes with New Director Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Parvis Invest Inc ( (TSE:PVIS) ) has issued an announcement.

Parvis Invest Inc. announced a change in its Board of Directors with the resignation of Roy Murad and the appointment of Noah Murad as a new director. Noah Murad, who is the Managing Partner of Bluestar Equity, brings significant experience in private markets and capital stewardship, which is expected to support Parvis in scaling its business and pursuing new opportunities. This strategic move is anticipated to enhance Parvis’s positioning within the Canadian capital ecosystem and aid in advancing its strategic objectives.

More about Parvis Invest Inc

Parvis Invest Inc. is a technology-driven private investment platform focused on democratizing access to institutional-quality opportunities. The company utilizes AI and blockchain technology to streamline the investment process, making it more accessible and efficient. Headquartered in Vancouver, Parvis operates with experts in Toronto, Vancouver, Kelowna, and Montreal.

Average Trading Volume: 43,232

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$1.37M

Find detailed analytics on PVIS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue