Parvis Invest Expands Access to Canadian Real Estate

Parvis Invest Inc. has announced a strategic partnership with Goodland Equity Partners, aiming to expand investment opportunities in premium real estate across Canada. The alliance is expected to democratize access to top-tier real estate investments, leveraging Goodland’s expertise and Parvis’s tech-driven platform to provide enhanced transparency, efficiency, and returns for investors.

