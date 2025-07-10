Partners Group’s Infrastructure Strategy Yields $1.5 Billion in H1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Partners Group Holding AG ( (CH:PGHN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Partners Group has announced that its infrastructure secondaries strategy has generated USD 1.5 billion in distributions for its clients in the first half of 2025. This achievement is attributed to successful full and partial exits from investments in North American and European infrastructure assets, including significant projects in US power generation. The strategy focuses on mid-market opportunities, offering advantages such as attractive valuations and proprietary opportunities. This performance underscores Partners Group’s leadership and expertise in the infrastructure secondaries market, with plans to continue investing significantly in this area.

Partners Group is a leading firm in the global private markets industry, managing over USD 150 billion in assets. The company offers investment programs and custom mandates across private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, and royalties. With a strong presence in Switzerland and the Americas, Partners Group is known for its operationally oriented approach and ability to transform businesses and assets into market leaders.

