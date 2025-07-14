Partners Group Leads Acquisition of Techem to Boost Digital Real Estate Solutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Partners Group Holding AG ( (CH:PGHN) ) has shared an announcement.

Partners Group, alongside GIC, TPG Rise Climate, and Mubadala, is set to acquire Techem, a provider of digital solutions for the real estate sector, for EUR 6.7 billion. This acquisition aims to drive Techem’s growth through digitization and expansion of services, reinforcing its role in the decarbonization of the real estate sector, which aligns with global energy efficiency trends and regulatory demands.

The most recent analyst rating on (CH:PGHN) stock is a Hold with a CHF1325.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Partners Group Holding AG stock, see the CH:PGHN Stock Forecast page.

More about Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group is a major player in the global private markets industry, managing over USD 150 billion in assets with a focus on private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, and royalties. The firm is headquartered in Switzerland and has a significant presence in the Americas, particularly in Colorado, and is known for its operationally oriented approach to transforming businesses into market leaders.

Average Trading Volume: 67,553

Current Market Cap: CHF27.33B

Learn more about PGHN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue