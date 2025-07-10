Partners Group Acquires Majority Stake in Infinity Fincorp Solutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Partners Group Holding AG ( (CH:PGHN) ) has provided an update.

Partners Group has announced its acquisition of a significant majority stake in Infinity Fincorp Solutions, a leading non-bank lender in India, for INR 19.5 billion. This strategic investment aims to leverage Partners Group’s expertise to enhance Infinity’s operations, including expanding its branch network and improving technological capabilities, thus supporting the growth of the MSME sector in India.

The most recent analyst rating on (CH:PGHN) stock is a Hold with a CHF1325.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Partners Group Holding AG stock, see the CH:PGHN Stock Forecast page.

More about Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group is a prominent firm in the global private markets industry, managing over USD 150 billion in assets. The company operates across private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, and royalties, with a strong presence in Switzerland and the Americas. It is known for its operationally oriented approach and investment in transformative business opportunities.

Average Trading Volume: 70,414

Current Market Cap: CHF27B

Learn more about PGHN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue