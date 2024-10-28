Parkway Life REIT Secures SGX Approval for New Listing

Parkway Life Real Estate Investment (SG:C2PU) has released an update.

Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust has received approval from the Singapore Exchange for the listing of 47,369,000 new units as part of a private placement intended to raise approximately S$180 million. This move aims to enhance the trust’s capital base, providing a boost to its investment capabilities in the real estate sector. Investors should note that the listing approval is not an endorsement of the investment’s merits.

