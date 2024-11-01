Parkson Retail Group to Review Q3 Financials

Parkson Retail Group (HK:3368) has released an update.

Parkson Retail Group Limited has scheduled a board meeting for November 18, 2024, to review and approve its unaudited consolidated financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2024. The company aims to discuss these results alongside other business matters at this meeting. Investors in Parkson Retail Group will be keenly watching for insights into the company’s recent performance and strategies.

