Parkson Retail Group Schedules Board Meeting for 2024 Financial Results

Parkson Retail Group ( (HK:3368) ) just unveiled an update.

Parkson Retail Group Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for February 20, 2025, to consider and approve the final results for the financial year ended December 31, 2024. This meeting will also address other business matters, potentially impacting the company’s financial transparency and strategic direction.

More about Parkson Retail Group

Parkson Retail Group Limited operates in the retail industry, focusing on department store operations and related services. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is involved with subsidiaries, joint ventures, and associated companies.

