Parkland Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results and Prepares for Sunoco Transaction

Parkland Corporation reported a strong third quarter in 2025 with an Adjusted EBITDA of $540 million, reflecting robust operations at the Burnaby Refinery and strong performance in its Canadian and International segments. Despite challenges in the USA segment, Parkland remains on track to meet its 2025 Adjusted EBITDA guidance. The company is also preparing for the completion of its transaction with Sunoco, expected to close on October 31, 2025, which will result in Parkland’s shares being delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange. This strategic move is anticipated to create significant synergies and long-term value for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:PKI) stock is a Hold with a C$40.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Parkland stock, see the TSE:PKI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:PKI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:PKI is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 60 reflects Parkland’s operational improvements and strong cash flow generation, which are offset by high debt levels and a challenging market environment. The technical indicators suggest limited momentum, while the valuation is moderate with a reasonable dividend yield. Continued focus on operational efficiencies and debt management will be crucial for future stability.

More about Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates in the energy sector, focusing on fuel and petroleum products. It is involved in refining, distributing, and marketing fuel and petroleum products across Canada, the USA, and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 709,733

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$7.1B

