Parkd Ltd Releases Corporate Governance Statement for FY2025

Parkd Ltd. ( (AU:PKD) ) has provided an update.

Parkd Ltd has released its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending June 30, 2025, which has been approved by the board as of October 23, 2025. The statement outlines the company’s adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles, including the establishment of a board charter, the undertaking of appropriate checks before appointing directors, and ensuring accountability of the company secretary to the board. This announcement reinforces Parkd Ltd’s commitment to maintaining high governance standards, potentially enhancing its reputation and trust among stakeholders.

Parkd Ltd operates in the industry of corporate governance, focusing on providing comprehensive governance solutions and disclosures. The company is committed to adhering to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles and recommendations, ensuring transparency and accountability in its operations.

