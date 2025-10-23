PARKD Ltd Announces Date for Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Parkd Ltd. ( (AU:PKD) ) just unveiled an update.

PARKD Ltd has announced that its Annual General Meeting will be held on November 24, 2025, at the Park Business Centre in West Perth. The meeting will provide shareholders with important updates and decisions regarding the company’s operations and future strategies. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by submitting their proxy forms and seeking professional advice if needed.

More about Parkd Ltd.

PARKD Ltd is a technology-enabled building solutions company based in Australia, specializing in prefabricated construction solutions. Its primary product is the PARKD Car Park Structural System, an innovative lightweight concrete modular car parking system designed for commercial and industrial applications. This system allows for flexibility in relocating or adjusting the car park structure according to parking demands.

Average Trading Volume: 393,887

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$4.21M

