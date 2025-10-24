Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Ltd. Changes Nasdaq Ticker Symbol to BYAH

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Ltd. ( (PHH) ) has provided an update.

On October 24, 2025, Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Ltd. announced a change in its Nasdaq trading symbol from ‘PHH’ to ‘BYAH’, effective October 28, 2025. This change aims to prevent confusion with a delisted company and is expected to enhance the company’s brand influence and value. The company’s shares will continue to be listed on Nasdaq, and no action is required from shareholders.

More about Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

Established in 2016, Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Ltd. is a company focused on developing its private skincare label and promoting franchise alliances under the brand ‘Park Ha’. The company is committed to providing cost-effective skincare solutions and enhancing women’s confidence in skin treatment. As of April 30, 2025, it operates three directly managed stores and 39 franchisees in China.

Average Trading Volume: 688,276

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

