Paragon Care Limited Announces Director’s Acquisition of Performance Rights

An update from Paragon Care Limited ( (AU:PGC) ) is now available.

Paragon Care Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Carmen Riley acquiring 2,247,877 Performance Rights, as approved in the company’s Annual General Meeting on November 21, 2024. This change reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to aligning its leadership’s interests with its strategic goals, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder confidence positively.

More about Paragon Care Limited

Paragon Care Limited operates in the healthcare sector, providing a range of medical equipment, devices, and services. The company focuses on delivering innovative healthcare solutions to enhance patient care and operational efficiency in medical facilities.

