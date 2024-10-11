Paragon Banking Advances Share Buyback Program

Paragon Banking Group PLC (GB:PAG) has released an update.

Paragon Banking Group PLC has actively bought back 93,285 of its own shares as part of a £50 million share repurchase plan, with share prices ranging from 764.50p to 771.50p. This strategic move, executed through Jefferies International Limited, has led to the company holding over 2.96 million of its shares in treasury, out of a total of approximately 207.64 million ordinary shares, influencing the overall voting rights and shareholder notifications.

