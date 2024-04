Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:PAR) has released an update.

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has announced the cancellation of a total of 581,570 securities as a result of an employee share scheme buy-back on April 26, 2024. The announcement affects both ordinary fully paid and restricted securities, marking a significant change in the company’s issued capital structure.

