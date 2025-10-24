Parabellum Resources Reports Quarterly Cash Flow

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Parabellum Resources Ltd. ( (AU:PBL) ) is now available.

Parabellum Resources Limited reported its quarterly cash flow, indicating a net cash outflow from operating activities of $159,000 and from investing activities of $21,000 for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The company’s financial activities reflect ongoing investments in exploration and evaluation, with no significant changes in financing activities, suggesting a stable but cautious approach to its financial management.

More about Parabellum Resources Ltd.

Parabellum Resources Limited is a company involved in mining exploration, focusing on the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources.

Average Trading Volume: 61,364

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

