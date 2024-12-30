Papyrus Australia Expands in Vietnam and Strengthens Board

Papyrus Australia Ltd (AU:PPY) has released an update.
Papyrus Australia Ltd has strengthened its international expansion with a new partnership involving L39 Capital to support its Vietnamese joint venture, aimed at commercializing its innovative technology. The company also welcomed Jim Huang to its board as a non-executive director, bringing valuable Asia-Pacific expertise. Additionally, Papyrus secured a $131k loan under the Australian Government’s R&D Tax Incentive program to bolster its financial position.
