Pantoro Limited Upholds Strong Corporate Governance

Pantoro Limited (AU:PNR) has released an update.

Pantoro Limited has reinforced its commitment to strong corporate governance by adopting and complying with a comprehensive suite of governance charters, policies, and procedures. The company has met all ASX Corporate Governance Principles, ensuring clear management roles, board accountability, and diversity objectives, which are detailed on its website. Performance evaluations for the board and senior executives have been conducted, aligning with the company’s governance policies.

