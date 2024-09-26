Pantoro Limited Unveils Annual Report Highlights

Pantoro Limited (AU:PNR) has released an update.

Pantoro Limited, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code PNR, has released its annual report detailing key corporate information such as its board of directors, registered office in West Perth, and auditors Ernst & Young. The report includes visuals of their processing facility and infrastructure at Norseman, as well as images from ore haulage at Scotia Operations.

