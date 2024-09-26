Panthera Resources Advances Bido Gold Project

Panthera Resources Plc (GB:PAT) has released an update.

Panthera Resources Plc, an AIM-listed gold exploration and development company, has announced the completion of a 2,483-meter drilling program at its Bido Project in Burkina Faso, targeting geochemical and geophysical anomalies with promising results. The drilling uncovered multiple quartz veins and veinlets with gold mineralization similar to previous findings, with assay results expected in October 2024. The company holds an 80% stake in the Bido Project, located in a gold-rich region, with the rights to acquire the remaining 20% through further investment.

