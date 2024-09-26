Panther Securities Optimistic Despite Profit Dip

Panther Securities (GB:PNS) has released an update.

Panther Securities PLC reports a profit of £3,351,000 for the first half of 2024, a decrease compared to the previous year, attributing the drop to last year’s revaluation gain on investment properties. Despite the dip in profits, the company has seen an increase in rental income due to strategic property improvements and has successfully sold several properties at auction, boosting its cash reserves. Looking forward, Panther Securities remains optimistic about identifying profitable opportunities despite the challenging political climate and promises to maintain its dividend payout for the year.

