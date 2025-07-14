Panther Minerals Ends Option on Boulder Creek Uranium Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Lithium Lion Metals ( (TSE:PURR) ).

Panther Minerals Inc. has terminated its option agreement for the Boulder Creek uranium project in Alaska, returning all associated claims to Tubutulik Mining Company LLC. The decision was influenced by seasonal, logistical, and capital considerations, and Panther will now focus on advancing its other high-potential exploration assets across North America.

More about Lithium Lion Metals

Panther Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring its North American project portfolio. The company is committed to pursuing advanced, high-quality prospective uranium projects that can be efficiently explored.

YTD Price Performance: -50.0%

Average Trading Volume: 125,980

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$995.9K

See more insights into PURR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue