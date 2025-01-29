Panther Minerals Endorses New Alaskan Resource Development Order

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

The latest announcement is out from Lithium Lion Metals ( (TSE:PURR) ).

Panther Minerals Inc., a company operating in the natural resources sector, has expressed strong support for a recent executive order signed by President Trump, which is aimed at reversing prior policies that hindered resource development in Alaska. The executive order, titled ‘Unleashing Alaska,’ seeks to maximize the development and production of the state’s natural resources, expedite project permitting and leasing, and promote liquid natural gas production. Panther Minerals’ leadership views this as a step towards energy independence and significant opportunities in mineral development, aligning with their interests in expanding resource extraction activities in Alaska.

