Panther Metals Shareholder Structure Changes

Panther Metals Ltd. has experienced a shift in its shareholder structure as Micale Consulting Pty Ltd ceased to be a substantial holder due to dilution following a rights issue. Despite Micale Consulting’s participation in the rights issue, the change in share dynamics resulted in a reduction of their voting power, as detailed in a notice filed on September 26, 2024.

