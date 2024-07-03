Panther Metals Sells Fulcrum’s Uranium Assets

Panther Metals Plc (GB:PALM) has released an update.

Panther Metals PLC has announced the successful disposal of Fulcrum Metals PLC’s uranium exploration assets in Saskatchewan, Canada to Terra Balcanica Corp. Through the agreement, Terra has the option to acquire 100% of the projects by fulfilling cash, equity, and exploration commitments over four years. Panther retains a significant interest in Fulcrum with shares and warrants, as well as a net smelter return royalty on the Big Bear Project.

